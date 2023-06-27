ED arrests Supertech owner RK Arora over money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested real estate company Supertech’s owner and chairman RK Arora over money laundering cases in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Arora will most likely be produced before a special court on Wednesday. He was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency’s office here, officials said.

Buyers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have filed over 20 FIRs against Arora. In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.

According to the complaints filed by the buyers, Arora and his company had indulged in “criminal conspiracy” to cheat them by collecting funds in the name of advance bookings for Supertech flats. The complainants allege that the company failed to give possessions of these flats to the buyers on time.

Meanwhile, ED reports suggest that the company also “defaulted” on payments to the banks and other financial institutions.

With inputs from agencies

