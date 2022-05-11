ED arrests Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in money laundering case
Earlier this month, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital is owned by Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal on Wednesday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.
Earlier on Wednesday, Singhal was summoned for questioning.
Notably, She was questioned for around nine hours on Monday also.
This is the second arrest in this case as Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar is already arrested by ED on May 7. ED recovered Rs 17.51 crore from its premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from pulse Hospital.
Singhal was arrested after ED got credible evidence of her connection with CA Suman Kumar.
Senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court, Rajeev Kumar, submitted a complaint against her to the ED in February 2022.
Earlier on Sunday, the ED interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital.
Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC).
