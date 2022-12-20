Economic Advisory Council to PM Modi set to release Social Progress Index for states, districts today

New Delhi: Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will today release the Social Progress Index (SPI) for states and districts of India, an official statement said.

The report has been prepared by Institute for Competitiveness, headed by Dr Amit Kapoor and the Social Progress Imperative, headed by Michael Green and was mandated by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India.

“SPI is a comprehensive tool intended to be a holistic measure of the Social Progress made by the country at the national and sub-national levels. Understanding that the social progress of citizens is key to sustaining economic growth in the long run, the index complements the conventional measures of economic growth and development”, the official statement read.

SPI evaluates the performance of states and districts on three aspects of social progress: Opportunity, Foundations of Well-Being, and Basic Human Needs. Each dimension contains four components.

Dimension of Opportunity

The dimension of Opportunity focuses on aspects of Personal Rights, Personal Freedom and Choice, Inclusiveness, and Access to Advanced Education.

Dimension of Well-being

The dimension of Foundations of Well-being evaluates the progress made by the country across the components of Access to Basic Knowledge, Access to Information and Communication, Health and Wellness, and Environmental Quality.

Dimension of Basic Human Needs

The dimension of Basic Human Needs assesses the performance of states and districts in terms of Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Water and Sanitation, Personal Safety and Shelter.

The report attempts to present a systematic assessment of the social progress made in the nation at all levels, with state and district-level rankings and scorecards. The report also sheds lights on the accomplishments of the districts that performed well on the index and how states contribute to achieve social progress.

The report will act as a critical enabler and tool for policymakers in the coming years for achieving sustained socio-economic growth.

