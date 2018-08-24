EC calls for all-party meet on 27 August: Agenda includes political ads in print media, gender representation

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday called a meeting of all the national and state recognised political parties on August 27 in Delhi to discuss issues related to electoral process.

Considering that the political parties are important stakeholders in the Indian electoral system, the EC has been periodically holding consultation meetings with all recognised political parties to elicit their views on various important issues.

The Commission has always been keen to strengthen the democratic system of the country by improving its existing electoral system and practices.

All seven registered national political parties and 51 state political parties have been invited to participate in the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussion on- fidelity of electoral rolls- the ECI invites the views of all parties on measures to improve the accuracy, transparency and inclusivity of electoral rolls in view of the upcoming elections to Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies.

As regards gender representation in political parties and comparative International experience, the ECI would invite views on measures that political parties can undertake to encourage enhanced representation of women within the organisational structure of the political party, as well as in the candidate selection for contesting elections to legislative bodies.

On the subject of election expenditure regulation, issues related to Expenditure Ceiling for Legislative Council Elections and Limiting Political Party Expenditure would be discussed. The discussion on enforcement measures to ensure timely submission of annual audited reports, election expenditure reports are also on the agenda.

The election campaign silence period - Inclusion of print media within the ambit of section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of People Act 1951 and Issue of online canvassing to promote or prejudice the electoral prospects of a party/candidate on social media during the last 48 hours before conclusion of polling will also be discussed.

Important issues related to conduct of election i.e. (a) Alternative Modes of Voting for Domestic Migrants and Absentee Voters; (b) Views and feedback of political parties regarding the operation of the ETPBS scheme; (c) The views and feedback of political parties regarding efforts to encourage electoral participation of Voters With Disabilities, will also be discussed.

Views and feedback of political parties regarding the Commission's efforts to expand outreach and encourage broad-based, inclusive electoral participation will also be invited.