Eastern Coalfields Limited recruitment 2022: Apply for 313 Mining Sirdar posts at easterncoal.gov.in

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 313 vacancies of Mining Sirdar

Applications for the post of Mining Sirdar have been invited by the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL). The organisation, which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, will accept applications till 10 March, 2022, on their official website at easterncoal.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 313 vacancies of Mining Sirdar. Out of the total number of vacancies, 127 are reserved for General category and 83 for Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) applicants.

Of the remaining number of posts, 46 and 23 vacancies have been set aside for SC and ST category candidates, respectively, while 30 are for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Four positions are backlog vacancies for ST candidates.

Steps to apply for Eastern Coalfields Limited recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at easterncoal.gov.in

― Click on the link to apply for the Mining Sirdar post under the Recruitment section

― Read the instructions carefully and register yourself on the ECL portal

― Fill in the Mining Sirdar application and make the fee payment

― Submit the ECL application form and save a copy for future use

Direct link is here.

Application fee:

All applicants need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. Women candidates, and those belonging to the SC/ST and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the ECL application fee.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should not less than 18 years and more than 30 years of age, as on 20 February, 2022, to be eligible for the ECL posts. Relaxation for certain reserved categories is mentioned in the recruitment notice. View the ECL notification here.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, followed by an Initial Medical Examination (IME). The IME will also include the document verification process.

The written Mining Sirdar exam will be a computer-based test, as per the recruitment notice. The passing mark for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates will be 40 percent, while SC/ST candidates category applicants need a minimum of 30 percent to clear the exam.

For more details related to the eligibility criteria, job description and so on, interested individuals can visit the website of the ECL.



