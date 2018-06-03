East Coast Railway steps up patrolling on tracks, cleaning of drains to ensure safety prior to monsoon

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken precautionary steps before the onset of monsoon to ensure safety of running trains, disruption free services and also to minimise the effects of heavy rainfall, an ECoR statement said.

ECoR General Manager Umesh Singh has directed officials to be on alert towards any incident caused by monsoon rain and flood situation near railway track for the safety of passengers and smooth train operations.

"Accordingly, all precautionary measures have been taken prior to the onset of monsoon," it said on Saturday.

The catch water drains and side drains have been cleared of silt, vegetation and other obstructions to ensure free flow of rain water. The water ways of bridges have been cleared of vegetation and other obstructions, it said.

Full Supply Level (FSL) in the case of canals and Danger Level (DL) in case of bridges have been painted with bright red band across each pier adjacent to the abutment so as to be clearly visible to the patrol-men, stationery watchmen and drivers, it said.

Arrangements have been made not to allow water to stagnate on the track. In station yards, the cross drains and longitudinal drains have been cleared.

Patrolling of railway tracks has been specially planned during monsoon. Stationary patrolmen and watchmen have been deployed at vulnerable locations. Mobile patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable points, it said.

Instructions have been issued that whenever there is heavy rain, the sectional gang-men will organise patrolling of track on their own in their beat to make sure that the track is safe for passage of trains and ensure protection at all locations where washouts or slips are likely to occur.

Arrangements have been made to stock sufficient quantities of monsoon reserve materials like boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, ballast at identified locations.

The engineering relief vans and their equipments are kept ready. The CC cribs and relieving girders are kept in readiness so that they can be moved as per requirement.

ECoR is also in constant touch with Meteorological Department and on getting weather alerts, proper mobilisation is being done to meet the situations.

Officers, supervisors and staff are kept on alert for attending to monsoon emergencies, it said.