East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-Interview at Bhubaneswar Central Hospital, details here

The East Coast Railway has released a notification for engagement of para-medical staff in Group 'C' for Central Hospital East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar. Eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled for 31 January.

The decision to engage para-medical staff has been taken considering the prevailing situation of COVID-19. The recruitment will be done on a contract basis for a period up to 31 March, 2022 due to COVID-19 or elimination of COVID-19 whichever is earlier. “The vacancy is provisional and may increase or decrease as per administrative necessity,” said the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Nursing Superintendent:

Candidates who are applying for the posts should have a certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife. Should have passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc.(Nursing) recognised institution.

Age limit - Those who are applying for the post of Nursing Superintendent should be between 20-40 years of age.

Pharmacist:

Candidates applying for the post should have cleared Class 12 (10+2) in Science or its equivalent. Two years diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) or State Pharmacy Council is mandatory.

Age limit - The age limit for this recruitment is 20 to 35 years.

Upper age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST)/ Scheduled Castes (SC), Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and Other Backward Class (OBC).

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8 vacancies of paramedical staff in Group 'C', of which, 7 posts are for Nursing Superintendent and 1 post for Pharmacist.

As per the official notice, the venue of the walk-in-interview is Udayagiri Meeting Hall, 2nd floor, South Block Rail Sadan/ECOR/ Headquarters/ Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. The timing for the walk-in-interview is 11 am onwards.

Candidates are advised to read the official notice by the East Coast Railway carefully before applying for the posts.

Check official notification here.

