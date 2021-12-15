Ease of living must be top priority, PM Modi tells chief ministers at conclave in Varanasi

The ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’, held on Tuesday, focused on sharing good governance practices for the betterment of citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

A member from the party said an extensive deliberation in the "Mukhyamantri Parishad" (chief ministers' conclave) was held. BJP president J P Nadda, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers belonging to the party and its other senior leaders attended the meeting which focused on sharing good governance practices for the betterment of citizens.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers made presentations and highlighted key welfare schemes of their respective states. They elaborated on innovative governance practices they have ushered in their states.

Speaking at the meet, Modi asked the chief ministers to carve a niche for their governments in some or other sector of governance and called for giving topmost priority to "ease of living" of people. He asked them to work on "One District, One Product" as a means to boost economic opportunities and strengthen the quest for India to become "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliance), the party said.

Once this initiative gains currency in states, they must also look at exporting their products overseas and creating a global market for the products, he said, stressing the need for states besides the Centre to work for quality and brand creation for promoting exports of locally-produced goods, he added.

Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, the prime minister called for governance to be data driven to ensure last mile delivery, speed and transparency.

Underlining the importance of youth development and women empowerment as priority sectors for every government, Modi mentioned the need to strengthen nutrition campaign and fight the menace of malnutrition. He also called for popularising culture of sports and fitness among the youth.

Reiterating his emphasis on "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", Modi urged states to remove laws that have become archaic and reduce compliance burdens. He later tweeted:

Earlier today, continued the discussions with @BJP4India CMs and Deputy CMs. They shared different good governance practices from their respective states. pic.twitter.com/VuZMWSR4pP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2021

Some of the key best practices that were discussed at the meet included climate resilient infra projects, issuance of family identity cards, schemes for promotion of natural farming, rural livelihood programmes with Self Help Groups at its centre among others.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, Nadda lauded Modi's success as he completes two decades as head of a government, including 13 years as Gujarat chief minister.

The BJP president said the party and good governance have become "synonymous" and it is the only party that seeks popular mandate on the basis of its performance.

At the end of the meeting, Nadda along with all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers also visited Gobardhan Project of Varanasi Development Authority, Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sthal and Sarnath, the party said.

Following the conclave many of the attendee chief ministers took to twitter to speak about the conclave.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM Assam

It’s always a privilege listening to your deep insights on governance Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji. I was glad to share our good governance initiatives that are improving the lives of citizens and giving a new impetus to our growth story under your continuous guidance. https://t.co/dxAp2o1mjU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 14, 2021

Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana

I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his valuable guidance and suggestions for strengthening a united, strong India during the detailed deliberation with CMs held yesterday.

Under your leadership, we shall strive to attain an #AatmaNirbharBharat.#KashiVishwanathDhamhttps://t.co/6rg5THVp8D — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 14, 2021

Pramod Sawant, Goa

Attended the Chief Minister's Conclave of CMs & Dy CMs of @BJP4India Governed States chaired by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji in the presence of National President Shri @JPNadda ji, at Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/yDhz20rL3I — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 14, 2021

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh

Basavaraj S Bommai, Karnataka

It has been an enlightening evening on a grand historic day. Thank you @narendramodi ji for sharing with all of us your grand vision for our nation's welfare & development and the path to achieve the same. Inspired to work with greater zeal and dedication towards its realisation. https://t.co/LZlpTdoPQJ — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) December 14, 2021

With input from agencies

