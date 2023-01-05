Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR for the second time in a week

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, the second time in a week.

According to reports, the epicenter was in Afghanistan.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.9, struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The quake was at a depth of 200 km below the earth’s surface.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NNNsRSzym0@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Um0iJGWieT — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 5, 2023

The tremors were felt at around 8 pm. Earlier, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday (New Year’s night), NCS said.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

The earthquake, epicentred in the North Northwest of Haryana’s Jhajjar, struck at 1:19 am on Sunday.

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana,” the National Center for Seismology said.

Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the 12 November earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. “The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” NCS said.

With inputs from agencies

