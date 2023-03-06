India

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands region; no casualties reported

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, jolted the region at 5 am

FP Staff March 06, 2023 09:31:24 IST
Representational image. News18

New Delhi: On Monday morning, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, jolted the region at 5 am, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 and Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar islands region.”

There have been no casualties or injuries reported. More information is awaited.

In January, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck near the Andaman Sea. According to the NCS, it happened at a depth of 77 kilometres.

Last year, 22 earthquakes were recorded in the islands in 24 hours. The magnitude was between 3.8 and 5.0.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: March 06, 2023 09:32:46 IST

