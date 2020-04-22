Earth Day 2020: António Guterres says world must act decisively to end COVID-19 pandemic, ease threat of climate disruption

The United Nations General Assembly designated 22 April as International Mother Earth Day through a resolution adopted in 2009. However, the roots of the day go back to the 1970s.

The United Nations Conference on the Human Environment 1972 in Stockholm was the beginning of a global awareness of the interdependence between people with other living species and the planet.

The UN celebrates Earth Day through the Harmony with Nature initiative. When the UN General Assembly proclaimed 22 April as International Mother Earth Day, member states acknowledged that the Earth and its ecosystems are the common home of living organisms.

In a statement issued on Earth Day, the UN Secretary General António Guterres has said that all eyes are on the COVID-19 pandemic and we must work together to save lives, ease suffering and lessen the shattering economic and social consequences.

The UN chief said people must act decisively to protect the planet from both the coronavirus and the existential threat of climate disruption.

The thematic significance of the day has also been highlighted by Earthday.org which says the theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action.

On World Earth Day 2020, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted that all must renew their commitment to shape humanity’s collective future on the planet by preserving and replenishing its valuable resources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet. “A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said people must unite against COVID-19 and pledge to nurture Mother Earth for a better and healthier tomorrow.

Since ancient times, we Indians have lived in peace and harmony with nature. This #EarthDay, while we unite against COVID-19, let us also pledge to nurture our Mother Earth for a better & healthier tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NO23zCNw26 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 22, 2020

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene also tweeted asking people to take a pledge on Earth Day 2020 to switch off appliances when not in use, plant trees, conserve fuel and water.

This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive.On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees,use fuel & water conservatively.Together we can build a better world, one we all are proud of pic.twitter.com/VZEIkYCebZ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 22, 2020

US space agency NASA shared a video showing five decades of its Earth observations from space.

For the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay, a look at five decades of @NASAEarth observations from space. ️ From the Apollo 8 "Earthrise" image to a growing fleet of satellites, these missions enhanced our understanding of our home planet: https://t.co/S8DuPAQpm1 #EarthDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/cu0skXQNVj — NASA (@NASA) April 22, 2020

Today's Google Doodle is also dedicated to Earth Day 2020. The doodle has been made in collaboration with New York's The Honeybee Conservancy. The animated doodle allows users to guide the bee to pollinate flowers all the while revealing intriguing facts about them and the planet.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.