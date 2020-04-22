tech2 News Staff

On the 50th Earth Day, Google Doodle honours the smallest creature that makes a lot of the food that we eat available – the bees.

Google partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy, a nonprofit organization based in New York to create the doodle. It is a fun, interactive and informative game that allows a player to help the bumbling bee to pollinate the flowers. The game goes on forever and can be played for as long as the player wants. You can pollinate different types of flowers and there are a few dandelion weeds thrown in the mix as well. There are little nuggets of information that pops up after every few flowers are pollinated.

Guillermo Fernandez, founder and executive director of The Honeybee Conservancy told Google about his life in the US and how living in a food desert, inspired him to start his NGO. It severs two purposes – save the bees and second is to educate other people, living in desserts similar to where he lived, about the importance of eating and producing good food while also building green spaces.

“What we love about today’s Google Doodle is how it captures the impact a single bee has on the plants and habitats it visits. Imagine then, the pollinating power that trillions of bees have on ecosystems around the world! Today’s Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results,” wrote Fernandez in a statement.

He also shared a list of five ways that you can help save bees:

Support your local beekeeper

Donate time or funds to local environmental groups

Make safe havens for native bees

Create a bee bath

Plant a pollinator garden

