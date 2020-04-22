Wednesday, April 22, 2020Back to
Earth Day 2020: Today's Google doodle is a never-ending game that honours the mighty bee and its power of pollination

Google partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy, a nonprofit organization based in New York to create its doodle.


tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2020 09:54:10 IST

On the 50th Earth Day, Google Doodle honours the smallest creature that makes a lot of the food that we eat available – the bees.

Google partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy, a nonprofit organization based in New York to create the doodle. It is a fun, interactive and informative game that allows a player to help the bumbling bee to pollinate the flowers. The game goes on forever and can be played for as long as the player wants. You can pollinate different types of flowers and there are a few dandelion weeds thrown in the mix as well. There are little nuggets of information that pops up after every few flowers are pollinated.

Guillermo Fernandez, founder and executive director of The Honeybee Conservancy told Google about his life in the US and how living in a food desert, inspired him to start his NGO. It severs two purposes – save the bees and second is to educate other people, living in desserts similar to where he lived, about the importance of eating and producing good food while also building green spaces.

via GIPHY

“What we love about today’s Google Doodle is how it captures the impact a single bee has on the plants and habitats it visits. Imagine then, the pollinating power that trillions of bees have on ecosystems around the world! Today’s Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results,” wrote Fernandez in a statement.

He also shared a list of five ways that you can help save bees:

  • Support your local beekeeper
  • Donate time or funds to local environmental groups
  • Make safe havens for native bees
  • Create a bee bath
  • Plant a pollinator garden

