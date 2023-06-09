EAM S Jaishankar meets 1984 riots' victims in Delhi’s Tilak Vihar, assures redressal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi’s Tilak Vihar area and assured them of all possible help from the central government.

Jaishankar made the visit as part of the BJP’s nationwide outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to mark nine years in government.

“We heard the problems of the victims of the 1984 riots. We have assured them that all their problems will be addressed…,” he said.

The external affairs minister had also met a student who had returned from war-torn Ukraine.

“I met a student who returned from Ukraine. He wanted to go back and complete his studies there but the situation in Ukraine is not under control yet. It will be beneficial for the students if the exams are conducted in India. He said that they were always in touch with the Embassy and they supported them a lot during difficult times,” the minister said.

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian government had informed India that the medical students who were evacuated due to the war will be able to appear for their final or qualification examination in India.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met Sikhs who had come to India from Afghanistan and expressed the nation’s help to them regarding citizenship and visas.

“I wanted to meet the Sikhs who have come to India from Afghanistan and understand their issues. They have some problems regarding visas and citizenship. We will address the issues that they have discussed with us. Some people are still waiting to get their citizenship. We will provide all possible help regarding citizenship and visas. It is our responsibility to help them out,” he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 20 May filed a chargesheet in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The chargesheet was filed by the CBI in Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to inquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots in 1984 in Delhi.

CBI also named Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in its chargesheet as an accused in the riots.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November, 1984, near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

With inputs from agencies

