EAM S Jaishankar greets FM Sergey Lavrov on Russia's National Day
'Warm Greetings to FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day. Look forward to our continued cooperation under our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,' tweeted EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended warm greetings to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the government and the people of the Russian Federation on their National Day.
“Warm Greetings to FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day. Look forward to our continued cooperation under our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” tweeted EAM Jaishankar.
Warm Greetings to FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day.
Look forward to our continued cooperation under our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2023
The India -Russia relationship has a long history of cooperation. Since the signing of the “Declaration on the India-Russia Partnership” in October 2000, India-Russia ties have acquired an enhanced level of cooperation in terms of politics, security, defence trade, etc.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic triggered difficulties, the two countries held the inaugural two plus two meeting and the 21st annual summit last year.
On 1 April, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov visited India, held talks with EAM Jaishankar, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His visit took place amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
During his meeting with PM Modi, the Russian FM briefed PM Modi on the situation in Ukraine.
In that meeting with the visiting Russian Foreign Minister, PM Modi had reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence in Ukraine.
“Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence, and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts,” the MEA said.
