EAM Jaishankar speaks with Antony Blinken ahead of 2+2 dialogue
India and United States are scheduled to hold a 2+2 dialogue in Washington on 11 April
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the 2+2 dialogue.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the latest developments pertaining to Ukraine.
"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted.
India and United States are scheduled to hold a 2+2 dialogue in Washington on 11 April.
Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Joe Biden's point person on Russian sanctions to visit India today
The Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, an Indian American, will be in New Delhi on 30 and 31 March
US President Joe Biden urges to get pilots from India, Brazil & UAE for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
US intelligence has also warned that the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could run out of food and water in days
India-origin man in US Air Force gets nod to wear tilak while in uniform. How inclusive has the US military been?
Darshan Shah, a technician with the US Air Force, was granted the religious waiver last month after a two-year wait. In 2017, the US Army permitted servicepersons to wear turbans, hijabs, and sport beards