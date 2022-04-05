EAM Jaishankar speaks with Antony Blinken ahead of 2+2 dialogue

India and United States are scheduled to hold a 2+2 dialogue in Washington on 11 April

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the 2+2 dialogue.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the latest developments pertaining to Ukraine.

"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines.

