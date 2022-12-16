EAM Jaishankar knocks Bilawal out; Centre lampoons Bhutto over his 'uncivilised outburst' against PM Modi

New Delhi: India on Friday slammed Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto over his derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it a “new low even for Pakistan”.

“These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at the Mother of Democracy,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

“As recent conferences and events have demonstrated, counter terrorism remains high on the global agenda. Pakistan’s indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner. Pakistan FM’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies,” he added.

He went on to add that cities like New York, Mumbai, Pulwama, Pathankot and London are among the many that “bear the scars of Pakistan-sponsored, supported and instigated terrorism.”

“This violence has emanated from their Special Terrorist Zones and exported to all parts of the world. ‘Make in Pakistan’ terrorism has to stop. Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities,” Bagchi said.

“We wish that Pakistan FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UN Security Council to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, the Foreign Minister was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan’s role. Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah,” he added.

The BJP also slammed Bilawal Bhutto for his objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the foreign affairs minister of the neighbouring country represents a “morally, intellectually and financially bankrupt” nation which has no credibility due to its support to terrorism.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Bhutto’s comments might be an outcome of the pain in Pakistan of its loss to India on this day, a reference to India’s victory over it in the 1971 war.

Bhutto made the comments following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)

