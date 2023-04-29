Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is indeed an internet sensation. There’s no denying that his tweets bring a smile on everyone’s face and go viral in no time due to their humorous content. The Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, who is often seen encouraging prospective tourists to visit his homeland, has once again shared a cartoon depicting himself as a superhero ‘T man’.

Along took to Twitter and offered a lighthearted glimpse of Nagaland’s tourism promotion strategy. The poster showed the minister dressed like the ‘Superman’, hovering in the air with two tourists who came to visit Nagaland.

The tweet was captioned with, “आओ चले Nagaland की हसीन वादियों पे आपके T-Man के साथ! Dzuleke, Dzukou हो या Khonoma, मज़ा तो बराबर आयेगा ये लिख के लेना आज के लिए इतना ही… Khatam Tata Bye Bye (Let’s take a trip to the beautiful plains of Nagaland with your T-Man! Be it Dzuleke, Dzukou or Khonoma, it will be fun. That’s it for today… Tata Bye Bye).”

A day before, the minister came up with another cartoon, donning the attire of ‘T Man’. The post had a filmy twist and prompted people to plan a trip to the northeastern state.

Drawing a reference to the Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Along wrote, “T-Man at your service sirji! आपने याद किया, और हम चले आए। पर अब जाए कहा? इंतजार कीजिए! T-Man at your service sirji! (You thought of me, and I am here. But where to go now? Wait!)”

T-Man at your service sirji! आपने याद किया, और हम चले आए 😜 पर अब जाए कहा?🤔

इंतजार कीजिए! pic.twitter.com/DpG2CazNU8 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 28, 2023

Earlier, he tweeted a cartoon involving the same characters and saying, “क्या T-Man आयेगा? इंतजार कीजिए अगले Post का (Will the T-Man come? Wait for the next post).”

As usual, the internet loved their favourite minister’s wit. A user said, “T-Man when you are such good brand ambassador of Nagaland, who needs Bollywood so-called heros?” Another wrote, “Sir you are awesome and your treats are too awesome.”

One of the accounts commented, “Just love your sense of humour T-Man.” while another fondly called T-man the ‘Indian super hero’.

