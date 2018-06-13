Dust in the air over Rajasthan, Haryana, and NCR over the next two days: Citizens likely to face breathing problems

Adding to the increasing levels of dust pollution that have descended over north India over the months of May and June, Skymetweather reported on Tuesday that dust in suspension will remain on 13 and 14 June over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and NCR. It is possible that many will face breathing problems in these states due to the suspended dust.

Similarly, the dust in the atmosphere is to be blamed for high temperatures in areas of Delhi, as it does not allow the heat to escape. The areas of Safdarjung and Palam recorded highest minimum temperatures of 34° Celsius and 33.3° Celsius respectively on Tuesday, according to Skymet Weather.

A sudden haze descended upon Delhi and its neighbouring areas on 12 June as the air quality plummeted into the severely polluted category, similar to the situation in November 2017 when the city’s air reached dangerous levels of pollution, reported Hindustan Times. Dust pollution in New Delhi has been uncharacteristically high this summer. Air pollution levels also shot up in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad.

In the week starting 6 June, north India has experienced severe dust storms. As many as 26 people were killed due to dust storms and lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, an official spokesman said on 9 June. Dust storms and lightning hit places in 11 districts of the state on 8 June, he said.

On 9 June, dust storms and strong winds hit Delhi. The city was plunged into premature darkness due to the dust storm.