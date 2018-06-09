Dust storms, lightning strikes kill 26 in Uttar Pradesh; gusty winds, thunderstorms likely to persist tomorrow

Lucknow: As many as 26 people were killed due to dust storms and lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Dust storms and lightning hit places in 11 districts of the state last night resulting in the death of 26 people, he said.

While five deaths each were reported from Jaunpur and Sultanpur, four died in Unnao, three each died in Chandauli and Bahraich, two in Rae Bareli and one each in Mirzapur, Sitapur, Amethi and Pratapgarh, the spokesman said.

Kannauj district was also affected by a dust storm but no casualty was reported from there, he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrates of the affected areas to immediately provide compensation to families of those killed and said no laxity will be tolerated.

Expressing grief over the deaths, he said the state government will extend all possible help to those hit by dust storms and related incidents, according to the spokesman. The weather office has warned that thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, are "very likely" at isolated places in the state tomorrow.