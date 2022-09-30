The beautiful festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is celebrated on the final day of Navratri. This year, Vijayadashmi falls on 5 October. It is commemorated to mark the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana and also the victory of Maa Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

Dussehra comes from two Sanskrit words “Dasha” and “Hara”, where Dasha means ten (referring to the ten heads of Ravana) and hara means defeat (defeat of Ravana). The effigies of Ravana, his son Meghanada and brother Kumbhakaran are burnt on this day in several parts of the country.

Ramlilas performances are also held during Navratri in which stories from Lord Rama’s life are shown. In many parts of the country, idols of Maa Durga are immersed in water to mark the end of Durga Puja.

History:

Lord Brahma gave a boon to the demon Mahishasura that no man or god can kill him. After this, he began engaging in brutal activities and troubling the gods. This made all the gods create Maa Durga to fight him. The battle between the Goddess and the demon lasted for nine days, and on the tenth day, she killed him.

Significance:

The festival of Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil forces. It also marks several significant events in Hindu mythology. Vijayadashmi also signals the coming of Diwali, with the festival of lights being celebrated 20 days later.

Some crucial facts:

It is believed that Goddess Parvati returned to her husband Lord Shiva on the day of Dussehra.

Dussehra is known as Golu in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The festival is of great importance to the farmers as it marks the harvest of Kharif crops and the sowing of Rabi crops.

Dussehra is not just celebrated in India. It is commemorated in Nepal and Bangladesh as well.

The festival also marks the day when the Pandavas came home after their 13-year exile.

According to some beliefs, Dussehra was celebrated for the first time in Mysore Palace in the 17th century by then king Wodeyar.

