Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri to mark the victory of good over evil. This year, the festival falls on 5 October. It is commemorated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana and also the triumph of Maa Durga over demon Mahishasura.

During this day, huge processions of goddess Chamundeshwari (or Maa Durga) are carried out and effigies of Ravana are burnt. In India, there are many places where the Dussehra festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. You need to visit these places if you truly want to witness the beautiful energy of this grand celebration.

Here is a list of best places in India to visit during the Dussehra festival:

Kolkata

Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, is one of the best places to witness Dussehra celebration. During the commemoration, a huge procession of deities is carried out towards the river Ganga. Hiring boats is one of the best ways to watch the immersion.

Kullu

During Dussehra, the idols of all the leading deities of Himachal Pradesh assemble in the Kullu municipality to pay respect to Lord Raghunath. You should definitely witness this beautiful event.

Mysore

During Dussehra, the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari (or Maa Durga) is worshipped in the illuminated Mysore Palace, Karnataka by the royal family. After this, her idol is taken out for procession.

Kota

The Kota city in Rajasthan is known for its Dussehra melas. Religious functions are conducted in the royal palace in the morning during the festival. The king and other members of the royal family travel in a colourful procession.

Delhi

Ramlila in the Ramlila Maidan in Old Delhi is one of the famous events that take place during Dussehra. During Ramlila, the story of victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana is told via theatrics. Post Ramlila, the effigy of Ravana is burnt.

Gujarat

Gujarat is famous for its garba. The garba folk dance takes place with much pomp and fervour across the state during Dussehra. The festival brings people closer, and they wear beautiful traditional attires and dance with multicoloured wooden sticks.

