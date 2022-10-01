Durga Puja 2022: From Vatican City to KK, a look at some best-themed Kolkata pandals
In Kolkata, there are 'sarbojanin' pujas that are open to the public on the one hand, and individual pujas that take place within a home with family and a few close friends present on the other
Durga Puja is one of the brightest holidays celebrated in India with pomp and fervour. Every year, different and unusual themes for Durga Puja are employed in the pandals across Kolkata. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented worshippers from observing the Durga Puja celebration properly the previous two years, thus this year it will be lavishly celebrated. Due to the grandiose way in which it is observed in Kolkata, the festival is well recognised throughout the world. There are ‘sarbojanin’ pujas that are open to the public on one hand, and individual pujas that take place within the home in presence of family and friends on the other hand.
Here we have come up with some exciting pandals in Kolkata that can be must-visit destinations for the pandal hoppers:
Sreebhumi Sporting Club: This year marks the Golden Jubilee of the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Bidhannagar, Kolkata. According to the puja committee, which is recognized for its imaginative themes each year, the worship pandal for Durga Puja this year will include the theme “Vatican City.”
West Bengal | Kolkata’s Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal, has this year been designed on the theme of ‘Vatican City’ ahead of Durga Pooja festival pic.twitter.com/4TWW2RtJla
— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022
Kabiraj Bagan Sarbojanin: In North Kolkata, the Kabiraj Bagan Sarbojanin Puja committee has built a replica of Nazrul Mancha, the venue where singer KK had his last performance before passing away from a heart attack earlier in May this year. Everywhere you look, you can see the singer's pictures and a wax statue of him singing while holding a microphone on a makeshift stage.
This is a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, a fitting tribute to the legend KK, felt nostalgic hearing to the songs of him..there is even a wax statue of him. The last concert of him was recreated..@iamKKSinger .. pic.twitter.com/7pCLeAq2gh
— Suvadeep Pal (@PalSuvadeep) September 30, 2022
Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club: This year's Durga Puja pandal at the Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club has a unique theme that will attract dog lovers. It is dedicated to animals. In addition to the lion, which is Goddess Durga's recognised mount, two beautiful dog figures are also placed around the deity's feet. A Mahishasura who is arriving at the celebration on a bike and seems pretty furious is also on display. The Kolkata Police with their dog squad including Labradors Molly and Camphor, and German Shepherds Liza and Dinky were present at the club to inaugurate the pet-friendly puja.
Paw Stars!
Yesterday, 4 members of our Dog Squad - Labradors Molly & Camphor, German Shepherds Liza and Dinky made a very special appearance as chief guests at the inauguration of Kolkata’s first pet-friendly Durga Puja, courtesy Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club. Sharing a few glimpses. pic.twitter.com/O0ZP8S91HA
— Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) September 26, 2022
Maniktala Chaltabagan: The pandal decorations at the Maniktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja are sure to excite you if you look at any list of North Kolkata Durga Puja. The models of numerous creatures that are thought to be sacred to Goddess Durga will serve as their theme for this year. All the other animals have been arranged around a large elephant model that has been constructed on top of the pandal for decoration.
On the auspicious day of #Mahalaya, Maa Durga has arrived in Chaltabagan Puja Pandel.
May the divine blessing of Maa Durga always be with you and your family. #SubhoSharodiya pic.twitter.com/nnCDwjDfwK
— ChaltabaganPuja (@chaltabagan) September 25, 2022
Alipore 78 Pally: The theme for this year’s Durga Puja at Alipore 78 Pally is 'Chowkath'. Purohit Darpan asserts that a handful of soil taken from a brothel's door must be used in Durga Puja rituals. Strangely enough, though, Durga Puja fails to bring any colour to the lives of those women who are forced to bear the brunt of this most venerable of vocations. Their offspring are still social outcasts today. By entering the pandal, visitors can hear the tragic story of their life.
Singhi Park: In its 81st year, South Kolkata’s Singhi Park Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee has decided to pay tribute to Narayan Debnath and the immortal characters he created. The entire pandal has been decorated with cartoon strips that Debnath created.
Today, our Hon'ble Chairperson inaugurated the Singhi Park Durga Pujo.
Few glimpses 👇 pic.twitter.com/ID417SMPyU
— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 27, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Navratri 2022: Check puja schedule for all nine days here
Navratri is a 9-day festival which is commemorated with full enthusiasm by worshiping Maa Durga and her 9 avatars
Navratri 2022: Maa Shailputri to be worshipped on Day 1; know significance, puja vidhi, prasad
Speaking about the puja and rituals for the day, the occasion starts with the most crucial 'Ghatasthapana' or 'Kalash Sthapna' during which a diya is installed in the home and is kept alight for the next nine days
Pujo Aashche! Bengal readies for the biggest party of the year
The countdown for Durga Puja 2022 has begun. People in West Bengal are readying to host its favourite deity, Durga Maa. You can feel the excitement in the air