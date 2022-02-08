Durga Ashtami Vrat February 2022: All you need to know about timings, date, rituals and significance

Devotees believe that praying to the goddess on this day and fasting in her honour will bring peace and prosperity to them and their families

Masik Durga Asthami is observed every month on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. This month, the day falls on 8 February, 2022.

On this day, people worship Goddess Durga and observe a fast in her honour. Devotees believe that praying to the goddess on this day and fasting in her honour will bring peace and prosperity to them and their families. People also worship the goddess to deliver them from jealousy, greed, anger and other vices. It is believed that fasting on this day will lead to the fulfilment of all wishes.

According to the Drik Panchang, Druga Asthami will begin from 06:15 am on 8 February and last till 08:30 am till 9 February.

On this day, people wake up early to worship Goddess Durga and make offerings to her. People also visit temples to offer chandan, dhoop, flowers and other things to the goddess. The Durga Asthami Vrat is observed by both men and women.

People do not consume non-vegetarian items or alcohol on this day. Many devotees subsist on fruits and water only during the fast, while some refrain from eating anything during the whole day.

Many people give alms and food to Brahmins. As per reports, in some parts of the country, people sow barely seeds. Once these seeds grow into plants about three to five inches high, they are cut and offered to Goddess Durga.

People chant the Durga Chalisa and Durga Ashtami Vrat Katha on this day to honour the goddess.

It is believed that Goddess Durga came into existence on the Asthami tithi of the Shukla Paksha. She was created by the trinity of Lords Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, to defeat the demon Mahishasura.

While Durga Asthami is observed every month, the most significant occasion falls during the Shardiya Navratri celebrations in the month of Ashwin. This day is known as Maha Asthami.

