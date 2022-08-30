We are collecting evidence from the site which will be later presented before the court. We received an order to come here on Monday,' said Sandeep Kumar Gupta, DSP, CID.

New Delhi: A 10-member probe team headed by CID DSP Sandeep Kumar Gupta on Tuesday arrived at the residence of the Class XII girl who died after being set ablaze by a man for not reciprocating his overtures.

The team includes members from CID, Forensic Science Laboratory and the Finger Print bureau.

The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on 23 August.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman, aged 19, from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, according to police.

The woman, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), died in the early hours of Sunday.

“We are collecting evidence from the site which will be later presented before the court. We received an order to come here on Monday,” said Sandeep Kumar Gupta, DSP, CID.

