Dumka is the new axis of Islamist jihad in the heart of India; Shahrukh is just a symptom

Dumka (Jharkhand): Back-to-back killings of two minors in Jharkhand’s Dumka has raised serious eyebrows over what exactly may be going on in the area, more so, since the hand of Islamic fundamentalist elements has come to light.

“These are not just instances of just love jihad, as they appear to be prima facie. It represents a sinister nexus between Islamic jihadists, many of whom have come to take cover in this part of India from across Bangladesh, christian missionaries and naxal elements in the adjoining districts of Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara etc. Look at this from the perspective of creating sheer terror among Hindus and changing the demography of the Santhal region,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, internal security expert and a long-time PFI watcher.

The larger process of population substitution that is underway in the Santhal region, of which Shahrukh Hussain is only the tip, is the misuse and flouting of the Santhal parganas Tenancy (SPT) Act, which prohibits the sale of tribal land to non-tribals in the Santhal Pargana, contiguous with West Bengal.

Despite the prohibition, Singh points that, a large number of Bangladeshi immigrants–a lot of the cross over from West Bengal–are buying lands from brokers who acquire tribal land as ‘charity’ from religious organisations at throwaway prices. The demographic replacement of tribals is now spilling over to law and order issues, manifesting in increased crime rate and cases of love-jihad.

For instance, Shahrukh Hussain, who has been arrested for killing a minor girl by setting her on fire, had come to settle in Dumka using the same process. As per police, he had recently shifted from a temporary home in Shikaripada to his maternal uncle’s home in Jaruadih, along with his mother, sister and brother.

He used to work as a painter and, in no time, made a house for his family next to his maternal uncle’s house on land bought via ‘charity’.

Meanwhile, the co-accused in the case, Naeem is being linked to the banned Bangladeshi outfit–Ansar-ul-Bangla, a front group of Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent on the basis of his browsing history. It has been found the Naeem was very interested in the activities of the terror outfit as he regularly used to watch videos of the organisation.

Naeem has also confessed to giving petrol to Shahrukh a night before with which the latter set the victim ablaze. As to police, the two went to the victim’s house at 4am and perpetrated the crime.

News reports from Dainik Jagran claim that brokers are illegally selling reserved land through trusts and religious organisations on cheap rates, encouraging settlement of immigrants.

Criminal activities on the rise

Apart from the two gruesome murders, local police recently busted a mini gun factory from Sarua village. The factory was being run from a two-storey house belonging to a Bihar resident who had confessed to buying the land cheap.

A similar factory was busted in 2021 in Shikaripada area, where Shahrukh lived, from where police had recovered gun-making equipment used in forging revolvers.

Firstpost reached out to Dumka SP and DC in the matter. The copy shall be updated once their responses are received.

