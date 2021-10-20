As per the official notice, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 has to be paid for each challenge raised

The provisional answer key for 73 postgraduate (PG) courses of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now view the answer key and raise their objections, if any, till 11.50 pm on 21 October at the official website http://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/.

The NTA has also released the DUET 2021 postgraduate question papers with recorded responses for challenging the provisional answer key, according to the official notice. No objection to the DUET 2021 provisional answer key will be entertained through any other medium. No challenges will be accepted after the deadline has passed.

Steps to raise challenges on DUET 2021 answer key:

― Visit the official website at http://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/

― Log in using your date of birth and form number

― Download the answer key and click on the link for raising objections

― Fill in the form for raising objections and upload the documents supporting your claim

― Submit the application after completing the fee payment. Save and download a copy of the submitted form for use in the future

As per the official notice, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 has to be paid for each challenge raised. The money can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm only. The challenges will not be accepted without the processing fee.

The challenges made by candidates will be examined by a panel of experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised and the final DUET answer key will be prepared on the basis of the same. The answer key prepared by the experts will be final. Candidates will not be informed if their challenges have been accepted.

Applicants can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in if they have any queries or need further clarification related to DUET 2021.

The DUET 2021 was held as a computer-based exam from 26-30 September, and 1 October at exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted for admission to postgraduate (PG), master of philosophy (MPhil), doctor of philosophy (PhD) as well as certain undergraduate (UG) courses of the DU.