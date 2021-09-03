The computer-based exam is scheduled to be held from 26 September to 1 October

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 schedule has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registered candidates can now check the complete schedule by visiting the official website https://nta.ac.in/.

As per the latest update, the entrance test is scheduled to be held on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September, and 1 October. The exam will be conducted for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), master of philosophy (MPhil), and doctor of philosophy (PhD) programmes.

“The examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode only. The entrance exam will be conducted in three slots. The first slot will begin from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, the second slot will commence from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and finally, the third slot will start from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm on all days,” the official notice reads.

Candidates appearing for UG courses should note that the duration of every exam will be 2 hours. There will be 100 questions in total. In the question paper, there will be multiple-choice questions, each of them will be of four marks each. However, negative marking will be there for incorrect answers. Meanwhile, the paper will be set in English language only.

For candidates appearing for PG programmes, the number of questions on the paper will be 50/100, while for MPhil/PhD courses the number of questions on the paper will be 50. All the other details regarding the exam pattern will remain the same as for UG courses.

For the unversed, the application process for DUET 2021 began on 26 July and closed on 21 August. As for the admit card, it will be released by the National Testing Agency in due course of time on the official website.

Candidates can call NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in for any doubts, questions, or clarification.