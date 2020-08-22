DUET 2020: Delhi University admission tests to begin from 6 September, announces NTA

The entrance exam will be conducted in 24 cities across the country and the admit cards are likely to be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the admission tests for colleges under the Delhi University (DU) will begin from 6 September. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be held till 11 September.

All the students who are seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges under the university must qualify the DUET 2020. Students can refer to the official notification at du.ac.in for further details.

According to Times Now, the entrance exams will be held in three slots for different subjects. The first slot will last from 8 am to 10 am, the second time slot is from 12 noon to 2 pm and the third is from 4 pm to 6 pm. Various BA, BBA, MA, Ph.D., M.Phil, M.Com courses have been divided into these slots across the six days. The report added that the exams will be held in 24 different cities in the country.

The two-hour exam will consist of 100 questions with 4 marks awarded to each correct answer, reported Jagran Josh. There is negative marking prevalent in the paper and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer in the computer-based test. Candidates can refer to the detailed date-wise and slot-wise exam schedule at the official site of the NTA.

A Business Standard report stated that the admit cards will be issued to the candidates in the upcoming days and the authority has undertaken various steps keeping the pandemic situation in mind. The admit cards are going to have specific barcodes that will be scanned to avoid any contact. Every centre will provide gloves and masks to every staff member and the examinees.

Isolation rooms have been also prepared to accommodate any candidate who is feeling unwell.

The NTA has advised applicants to contact the authorities at 011-27667092 and 011-27006900 for any sort of admit card related queries. They can also drop an email at duet@nta.ac.in.