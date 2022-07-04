Due to Digital India, over Rs 2 lakh crore of India's money saved from falling into wrong hands: PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Addressing the inauguration event of Digital India Week 2022 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi said that Digital India has empowered people by making technology more accessible. It has bridged the gap between development and amenities in rural and urban India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Digital India Week 2022 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. During the programme, he launched 'Digital India Bhashini', 'Digital India GENESIS', Chips to Startup (C2S) programme. He also unveiled 'Indiastack.global', 'MyScheme', 'Meri Pehchaan - National Single Sign-On'.

The theme for the Digital India Week 2022 is 'Catalyzing New India’s Techade'. The digital initiatives launched by the Prime Minister today are aimed at enhancing accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event, the Prime Minister said: "All programmes launched today are going to strengthen Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. They'll give a fillip to India's startup ecosystem... India can proudly say that India is not just part of the Industry 4.0 Revolution but is actually leading it."

PM Modi said that Digital India has empowered people by making technology more accessible. It has bridged the gap between development and amenities in rural and urban India. "The Common Service Centres have played an essential role in taking Government services and e-commerce to the grassroots," he added.

The Prime Minister also informed through the platform that Rs 23 lakh crore have been transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT).

"In the last eight years, more than Rs 23 lakh crores have been transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfers. With this technology, around Rs 2.23 lakh crores, which went to the wrong hands, got saved," the PM said.

PM Modi said that transparency in government work is one of the most important results of Digital India. "Today, we have rid the government of corruption through Digital India and saved time, energy and citizens' money," he added.

"'Time is Money', is a phrase we have heard many times. Through Digital India we have helped citizens save time through easy access to multiple services," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Digital India has been key in creating employment opportunities and growth avenues in the nation.

"India's fight against COVID-19 was propelled through technology. Through Digital India, we have run the largest, most effective and most efficient vaccination programme in the world," said the Prime Minister.

He said that if India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward. "The Country experienced this during third industrial revolution," he added.

The Prime Minister said that India is building a robust fintech ecosystem and the country's fintech solutions like UPI are now going to the world.

Talking about the ease, convenience and popularity of UPI, the Prime Minister said, "By the time we can say Unified Payment Interface, 7,000 transactions are done on UPI in the country."

The Prime Minister said that in the coming few years GIFT City will emerge as a large power in the world's fintech and data management ecosystem. "India now has many initiatives aimed at developing skills in the upcoming technology fields such as AI, AR/VR and Green Technology," he added.

Digital India Bhashini

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Digital India Bhashini will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

The key intervention in building AI based language technology solutions for Indian languages will be the creation of multilingual datasets. Digital India Bhashini will enable massive citizen engagement to build these datasets through a crowdsourcing initiative called BhashaDaan.

Digital India GENESIS

Digital India GENESIS or the Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups is a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. Total outlay of Rs 750 crore has been envisaged for the scheme.

Indiastack.global

According to PMO, Indiastack.global is a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, CowiN Vaccination Platform, Government e MarketPlace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

This offering of India to the Global Public Digital Goods repository will help position India as the leader of building Digital Transformation projects at population scale, and prove to be of immense help to other countries which are looking for such technology solutions.

MyScheme

MyScheme - a service discovery platform - will help facilitate access to government schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for.

Meri Pehchaan

Meri Pehchaan is National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login. National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provide access to multiple online applications or services.

Prime Minister also announced the first cohort of 30 Institutions which will supported under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme. The C2S Programme aims to train specialised manpower in the area of design of semiconductor chips at Bachelors, Masters and Research level, and act as a catalyst for growth of Start-ups involved in semiconductor design in the country. It offers mentoring at organisational level and makes available State-of-the-art facilities for design to the institutions. This is part of the India Semiconductor Mission to build a strong design ecosystem in semiconductors.

Digital India Week 2022 will have physical events from 4 to 6 July in Gandhinagar. The programme will celebrate the anniversary of Digital India and demonstrate how public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin, Digilocker among others have enabled ease of living for citizens.

Digital India Week 2022 will also showcase the country's technological prowess to the global audience, explore collaboration and business opportunities with a wide range of stakeholders, and present the Techade of opportunities for NextGen. Digital India Week will also have India Stack Knowledge Exchange in virtual mode from 7 to 9 July.

