DU SOL results 2020 declared for CBCS B.A, B.Com second semester; check scores at sol.du.ac.in

The University of Delhi, School of Open Learning (DU SOL) 2020 results for B.A. (honours) in English, Political Science, B.Com. (honours), B.A. and B.Com (CBCS) second semester examinations have been declared by the varsity. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their score and qualifying status on the official website - sol.du.ac.in.

According to a report by Times Now, Delhi University has prepared the result on the basis of assignments submitted by the students of second semester.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the DU SOL results 2020 for CBCS BA, B.Com second semester examinations have been declared in PDF file. Students will have to check their score using their name or roll number.

Steps to check DU SOL results 2020:

Step 1: Log on to School of Open Learning, University of Delhi's (DU SOL) official website - sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Important Notification, click on the result link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to select the course you appeared for.

Step 4: A PDF file will open mentioning your name, roll number, grade, marks as well as qualifying status.

Direct link to check DU SOL Results 2020: https://web.sol.du.ac.in/info/ug-result-2019-2020-abe

The DU SOL admission 2020 process for undergraduate (UG) courses started online from 19 October. The University offers five undergraduate programmes B.Com (Hons), B.A. English (Hons), B.Com, B.A. Political Science (Hons) and B.A.

Students who have qualified their Class 12, or equivalent exam, from a recognised board can apply for admission to DU SOL.

