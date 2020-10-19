DU SOL admission 2020: Application process for undergraduate courses begins at sol.du.ac.in
Delhi University's School of Open Learning offers five undergraduate courses, including B.Com Hons, B.A. English Hons, B.Com. The last date for application has not yet been announced.
Delhi University's School of Open Learning (DU SOL) admission process for undergraduate courses started on Monday (19 October) on its official website - sol.du.ac.in.
According to a report by Times Now, the last date to apply for DU SOL has not been notified by the university yet.
The varsity offers seats for five undergraduate courses — B.Com Hons, B.A. English Hons, B.Com, B.A. Political Science Hons and B.A. programmes.
The University also offers five postgraduate programmes - M.A. in Hindi, Sanskrit, Political Science, History and M.Com.
As per a report by Careers 360, candidates belonging to the unreserved and OBC categories, registering for UG programme will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 250.
The application fee will have to be paid in online mode via debit/ credit card or net banking.
Candidates who have cleared the qualifying exam, or Class 12, from a recognised board are eligible to applyfor admission to DU SOL.
Steps to apply for DU SOL admission 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website - sol.du.ac.in
Step 2: Register providing the required details
Step 3: Complete the application form for counselling, mentioning all the required information correctly
Step 4: Upload relevant documents and scanned copy of photograph and signature in the required format and size
Step 5: Pay the application fee before submitting the application form.
As per the Times Now report, the university has already started releasing the DU SOL 2020 result for assignment based evaluation programme from 12 October.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
DU Admissions 2020: Application process to undergraduate courses begins today at du.ac.in
Applicants are advised to select their preferences carefully and before the deadline at 5 pm on Wednesday.
18-year-old Delhi student beaten to death allegedly over friendship with woman; two arrested
The police have arrested the woman’s brother, a relative and three minors in the case. As per the police, the victim was friends with a woman from his locality but her family was against the friendship
DUET 2020 answer key for PG courses released at nta.ac.in, raise objections by 9 October
Students will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for each solution that they dispute. They will also have to upload necessary documents online to support their claim