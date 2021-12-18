DU recruitment 2021: Apply for 18 Non-Teaching posts at Motilal Nehru College till 3 January; check details here

According to the official notice given on the website, applications are invited for a total of 18 posts.

The Motilal Nehru College of Delhi University has invited applications for permanent vacancies in Non- Teaching Posts of the educational institute. Applicants who are interested can apply for the posts on the official website of Motilal Nehru College - http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/

Methodical procedure to apply is as follows:

Visit the official website - http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/

Click on floating link that reads, ‘Recruitment for Non-Teaching Posts’

Click on apply online for the non-teaching posts

Pay the required fee and complete the Motilal Nehru College employment application

Download a copy of the application to use it in the future

Direct link to apply for vacant posts is here - http://mlncdu.collegepost.in/

The last date to apply for the non-teaching posts is 3 January. According to the official notice given on the website, applications are invited for a total of 18 posts.

The posts include that of Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Semi Prof. Assistant. The upper age limit for applying to these posts is 35 years.

Vacancies are are also available for the posts of Junior Assistant, Laboratory Attendant (both in Chemistry and Physics Department), Laboratory Attendant (Computer Laboratory) and Library Attendant, for which the upper age limit is 27 years.

Positions for Assistant (UDC), Laboratory Assistant (Physics Department) are also vacant and candidates applying for these two posts should not be more than 30 years of age.

There will be a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who belong to SC/ST/OBC categories. Those who fall under the Physically challenged and Ex-Servicemen categories will also get a relaxation on the age in accordance with the orders issued by the Central Government and adopted by the University.

All applicants of the unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 for each application. SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 100 an individual application and no application fee is required to be paid for PwD and Women candidates.

For further details on the process of application, candidates can look at the general instructions which can be viewed here.

Detailed eligibility conditions of various posts can also viewed in the document here.

For more details, applicants are requested to keep checking the official website of the college.

