DU postpones release of third merit list for PG courses; list scheduled to be out on 7 December

The release of the third merit list for postgraduate (PG) courses by the University of Delhi has been postponed by the varsity and will now release on 7 December. Candidates can check the notification for more information on the official website of DU - https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

The third PG courses merit list was earlier scheduled to be out today, 3 December but has been rescheduled due to the extension of admissions under the Second Admissions list. According to the notification, the deadline for seeking admissions under the second PG merit list has been extended. Candidates may seek admission till 5 pm on Saturday, 4 December.

Applicants under the second merit list who were reallocated/shortlisted can apply till 5 pm today. The deadline for fee payments after approvals has also been revised to 5 pm on 4 December.

Direct link to the official notification is also here - https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/02122021_Revised-PG-schedule1.pdf

Since the third merit list will be out on 7 December, candidates can apply under the list from 10 am on 8 December up to 11:59 pm on 9 December.

The process of verifying and approving the candidates will be carried out by DU-affiliated colleges from 10 am on 8 December to 5 pm on 10 December.

Payments against the third merit list can be done only till 1 pm on 11 December. The DU has also stated that further merit lists will be released, only if required.

Methodical procedure to check the third merit list, once it is released, is as follows:

Visit the official website of DU at https://admission.uod.ac.in/

Click on the link for the DU PG third merit list 2021 that is given on the page

View and check the result on PDF that will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF for DU PG third merit list for future use

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of Delhi University.

To date, over 1.83 lakh students have applied for PG admissions to the DU this year.

