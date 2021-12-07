DU PG Admission 2021: Third merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; get details here

The merit list has been put out for the MA Environmental Studies, MSc Environmental Studies and MSc Biophysics courses

The University of Delhi has started putting out the third merit list for postgraduate (PG) admissions today, 7 December. Candidates can check the merit list on the official portal - https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

Methodical procedure to check the DU PG merit list is as follows

- Visit the portal https://admission.uod.ac.in/

- Click on link for PG admissions that is given on the page

- Under the third merit list bracket, open the list for your respective course

- The merit list for DU postgraduate courses will appear.

- Check the list and keep a printout to use in the future

Till now, the merit list has been put out for the MA Environmental Studies, MSc Environmental Studies and MSc Biophysics courses, as per NDTV.

According to the official notice released by the University of Delhi, students who are shortlisted under the third DU PG merit list will have to apply between 10 am on 8 December and 11:59 pm on 9 December.

The respective departments and colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates from 8 December up to 5 pm on December only. The deadline for payment to secure a seat against the third DU PG merit list 2021 is 1 pm on 11 December.

If there are any seats vacant after the admission under the third list are completed, another merit list for DU PG admissions will be put out by the authorities.

Earlier, the DU had extended the admission deadline for the second admission list of PG programs. Applicants could apply under the second merit list till 3 December and the payment, after approval from the institute, could be made till 4 December.

The first merit list was released on 17 November and the second merit list was announced on 26 November.

The Delhi University Entrance test was conducted by the National Testing Agency and more than 1.83 lakh candidates applied for admission to PG courses this year.

