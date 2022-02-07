DU extends application deadline for various Professor posts till 31 March, get more details here

If a candidates wishes to apply for more than one post/department, they must apply separately and also pay the application fee separately

The deadline to submit online applications for the post of Professor in various departments has been extended by Delhi University. Earlier, the last date for receipt of application was 7 February, 2022. Now, the University of Delhi has extended the application deadline till 31 March, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of Professor in various Departments on the official website of DU .

Procedure to apply for various posts is as follows:

Visit DU’s recruitment portal

Key in your details such as email address and mobile number to register

Login through the portal using your registered email ID

Duly fill all the details required in the form and upload relevant documents

Pay the required application fee and download the form

Keep a copy of the submitted form to use it in future

Direct link to the recruitment portal is here.

To apply for the vacancies, applicants who belong to the Unreserved Category, Other backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections need to pay an application fee of Rs 2000. Candidates who are from SC/ST/PwBD sections and all women applicants are exempted from paying the application fee. Fees once paid shall not be refunded. Payment has to be made via credit/debit card or Net Banking.

If a candidates wishes to apply for more than one post/department, they must apply separately and also pay the application fee separately.

All applications will be screened and a candidate’s academic qualifications along with other credentials will be checked. Then, the shortlisted individuals will be called for an interview.

The screening guidelines of candidates for appointment to the post of Professor is given here.

In order to view more details regarding the application process, candidates can refer to the link given here.

The recruitment drive is being carried out for 45 departments of Delhi University to fill a total of 186 vacancies offered in the Academic Pay Level 14 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

