DU cut-off list 2021: Hansraj and JMC set benchmark at 100% for two courses; check details here
Students can now check the individual cut-off lists at the official college websites and the combined list at the DU’s official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/ and http://www.du.ac.in/.
Some colleges of Delhi University (DU) have released the first cut-off list for their undergraduate (UG) programmes today, 1 October.
Hansraj College has put out a 100 percent cut-off for its Computer Science (Honors) programme.
According to Indian Express, 13 of the 20 UG courses offered by the college have cut-offs over 99 percent.
Ramanujan College has released a cut-off of 99 percent for its Applied Psychology programme and 98.5 percent for its BCom course.
Jesus and Mary College has put out its tentative first cut-off list. The college has seen a 100 percent cut-off for its BA (Hons) Psychology programme. The cut-off marks for the programme are 100 percent if Psychology is not included in the best of four subjects formula used for DU admissions. Otherwise, the cut-off is 99 percent for the programme.
The College of Vacation Studies has also issued its tentative first cut-off list with the highest cut-off of 97 percent for Economics and BCom (Honors), followed by 96.5 percent for their English programme.
Desbandhu College has released its first cut-off with 98 percent for its Physics course and 97 percent for the unreserved category for its Economics programme. As per NDTV, the lowest qualifying cut-off in the educational institute is 82 percent for their Hindi programme.
The Aryabhatta College has also put out the first cut-off list for its 13 UG courses. The BA (Hons) Psychology programme of the college has the highest cut-off at 98.5 percent. While the Economics programme has the same cut-off as last year at 98 percent, the qualifying cut-off of the BA (Hons) English course is at 96 percent, up by one percent from the previous year.
Due to a huge margin of students doing well in their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams this year, the cut-offs for DU UG courses are expected to go higher this academic session.
The cut-off for Lady Shri Ram College is expected to remain largely the same as last year, as per media reports. The college had declared a cut-off of 100 percent for three UG courses in 2020.
While Miranda House has denied that a cut-off of 100 percent would be present for any course in their institute, Rajdhani College has indicated that most of their courses could see cut-offs rise by two percent this year.
The admission process of the DU UG courses will commence on 4 October and go on till 6 October. The second DU UG cut-off list is expected to be out on 8 October.
