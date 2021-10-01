DU Admissions 2021: First cut-off list for undergraduate courses out today; check combined list at du.ac.in

The cut-offs will also be released on the individual websites of the colleges. The admission process is set to start online from 4 October and go on till 11:59 pm on 6 October.

The first cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) courses in the Delhi University (DU) is out today, 1 October. Applicants can view the combined cut-off list at the official website of the DU at https://admission.uod.ac.in/ and http://www.du.ac.in/.

The cut-offs will also be released on the individual websites of the colleges. The admission process is set to start online from 4 October and go on till 11:59 pm on 6 October.

Deshbandhu College and Aryabhatta College have put out their tentative first cut-off lists. For Deshbandhu College, the cut-off marks are 98 percent, while for their Economics programme, the qualifying cut-off for the unreserved category is 97 percent. The lowest cut-off is 82 percent for the Hindi programme of the Deshbandhu College, as per NDTV.

For Aryabhatta College, the first cut-off for 13 UG courses is out as well. The highest cut-off marks are for the BA Hons Psychology programme of the college at 98.5 percent. According to Indian Express, the cut-off for the Economics programme remains the same as last year at 98 percent, while the qualifying cut-off of the BA Hons English course has gone up by one percent to 96 percent.

The DU cut-offs are expected to be higher this year, as scores of 90 percent or more have been obtained by over 2.2 lakh students in this year’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results. Over 70,000 CBSE Class 12 students have secured marks above 95 percent this year.

Taking this into account, Rajdhani Collge principal Dr Rajesh Giri has indicated all courses will see a two percent rise in cut-offs.

Miranda House principal Dr Bijayalaxmi Nanda said that the college would not have 100 percent cut-off marks for any course, adding that while the “cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them”.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the cut-offs for Lady Shri Ram College are expected to stay the same as 2020. Last year, the college had a 100 percent cut-off for three UG courses.

The DU is expected to release five cut-off lists this year as well as a special drive to fill any vacant seats in the 65 colleges of the university. The varsity will release the second cut-off list on 8 October.