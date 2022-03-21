DU Admissions 2022: Admissions likely through CUET only, Academic Council to decide on 22 March

If the CUET is implemented as the sole criteria for admission, the minimum eligibility criteria would be that students must have passed Class 12 from any recognised Board in order to appear for the exam.

Admissions to Delhi University may solely be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from next year onwards. According to PTI, the DU’s Academic Council will meet on 22 March to discuss changes in the varsity’s admission process.

The Standing Committee of the Academic Council had recommended that admissions to DU be based solely on CUCET from the academic year 2022-23. According to PTI, the decisions made by the Academic Council meeting will likely be taken up in a meeting of DU’s Executive Council, which is the varsity’s highest-decision-making body, on 25 March.

If the CUET is implemented as the sole criteria for admission, the minimum eligibility criteria would be that students must have passed Class 12 from any recognised Board in order to appear for the exam. All aspirants who would want to gain admission in Delhi University will be able to appear for the CUET only in subjects which that have studied in Class 12 to those which are “similar or closely related” to the subjects.

“Merit will be calculated on the basis of a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET as mentioned in the programme-specific eligibility,” according to the minutes of a meeting held by the DU Academic Council’s Standing Committee on 17 March.

The Committee had also recommended that students would be admitted to all supernumerary seats through CUET only. For courses such as BSc in Physical Education and Sports, and those under the faculty of music and fine arts, admissions would be done on the basis of CUET as well as a performance-based test. The Committee had proposed that both components would be given equal weightage.

Admission to institutes such as St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary will also be conducted through CUET, as per the minutes of the meeting.

If passed, the move could be a huge step away from DU’s earlier admission process wherein students would be admitted if they met the cut-offs decided after the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board exam results. All colleges of DU released separate cut-off lists under the earlier admission process.

The CUCET is par of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, under which the Centre had sought to create a common entrance test for all university admissions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.