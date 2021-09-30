DU Admissions 2021: First cut-off list out tomorrow; admissions from 4 October

The lists will be available on the official admission portal of the DU at https://www.admission.uod.ac.in/

The first cut-off list for the undergraduate (UG) courses of the Delhi University (DU) is set to be released tomorrow, 1 October. The cut-off lists will be available on the official admission portal of the DU at https://www.admission.uod.ac.in/.

The college-wise cut-off list will also be available on the respective websites of the DU colleges.

According to NDTV, the university will release three cut-off lists, one for Arts, one for Science, and the third will be for BA programmes.

The university has confirmed the news and added that the admission process will take place from 10 am to 5 pm from 4 October to 7 October after the cut-offs are out.

While candidates have to complete the admission process by 11:59 pm on 6 October, colleges will have to finish the approval process by 5 pm the next day, as per the schedule.

The DU cut-offs are expected to be higher this year as over 2.2 lakh students have obtained 90 percent marks or more, in this year’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results. This year, over 70,000 CBSE students scored above 95 percent in the Class 12 exams.

However, Miranda House will not declare 100 percent as a cut-off for any course. Furthermore, while speaking to NDTV, Rajdhani Collge principal Dr Rajesh Giri has indicated that there will be a two percent rise in cut-offs in all courses, adding that most colleges will release higher cut-offs this year.

The DU admission process will go on till 16 November, including five cut-off lists as well as a special drive to fill any vacant seats in courses. A special cut-off is expected to be announced if seats remain vacant.

The second cut-off list is scheduled to be out on 8 October while the third list is due on 16 October.

The cut-offs will be released to fill over 70,000 vacant seats across various undergraduate courses in the 65 colleges of the university. With the exception of 15 courses, most admissions are conducted on the basis of marks in the qualifying exam and merit.