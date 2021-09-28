DU Admissions 2021: First cut-off list for undergraduate courses to be out on 1 October

The cut-offs are aimed at filling over 70,000 undergraduate seats in 65 colleges of the DU.

The first cut-off list for the Delhi University (DU) undergraduate (UG) admissions 2021 is set to release on 1 October. The esteemed university will release five cut-offs, along with a special cut-off list and a drive against vacant seats in the institution.

The cut-offs are aimed at filling over 70,000 undergraduate seats in 65 colleges of the DU. Students can check the detailed schedule for the cut-off lists at the DU’s admission portal - https://www.admission.uod.ac.in/.

The admission process will be done online only, just like in 2020.

While the first cut-off list will be out on 1 October, candidates can apply for admission against the list from 10 am on 4 October till 11:59 pm on 6 October. Colleges will have to complete the approval process by 5 pm on 7 October and the deadline for fee payment is 8 October.

The second cut-off list is expected to be out on 8 October, with candidates being given time from 11 to 13 October to complete the admission process. The third cut-off list is scheduled to be out on 16 October, with students being given time till 22 October for the fee payment.

A special cut-off is set to be declared on 25 October. The fourth cut-off list will be out on 30 October, while the fifth list is expected to release on 8 November.

The admission process is expected to go on till 16 November, including the last day of paying fees against the DU’s special drive.

As per Hindustan Times, the cut-offs are expected to be higher this time, as over 2.2 lakh students have scored over 90 percent or more in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results this year. Over 70,000 students got 95 percent or more marks in the exam.

The DU colleges are expected to offer admission to all applicants who meet the cut-off criteria according to its admission policy. Apart from 15 courses, all admissions are conducted on the basis of merit and scores of the qualifying examination.