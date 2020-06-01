DU admission 2020: University advises students to rely on du.ac.in for information; likely to begin admission process on 8 June

The Delhi University has asked students not to consider “unauthentic sources” for information regarding the admission process for the 2020-2021 academic session. The varsity has advised them to only rely on the official website for any update.

The university recently released a tentative schedule prepared by the admissions department for the registration process of the next academic session.

As per the tentative schedule for admission to undergraduate courses, the application process may begin on 8 June and continue till 30 June. If the Class 12 results of various boards are not announced during this period, the university will again open the admission portal between 31 July and 9 August for students to enter their marks.

Following the completion of the registration process, DU will release five cut-off lists. The first and second cut-off list will be released on 11 and 18 August. The third and fourth cut-off list will be announced on 23 and 28 August. The fifth cut-off will be put out on 3 September. A special cut-off list will also be released on 8 September.

The application process for 10 entrance-based courses will remain the same and National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the exam dates for them.

The university has also put out a tentative datesheet for open book examinations for all semesters on its website. The exams will commence from 1 July.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the postponement of exams and delay in admission process in educational institutions across the country. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Class 12 board exams of various boards were delayed, which has forced universities to push back the admission process.