DU Admission 2020: Delhi University admission process to start online from 5 pm today; apply before 4 July at du.ac.in

Delhi University is set to begin the registration process for admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, and PhD courses from Saturday, 20 June. Candidates willing to take admission can visit DU's registration portal - du.ac.in and check for the details as well as enrol themselves for the courses.

Hindustan Times quoted a member of the admission committee as saying, "The DU registration portal will open on Saturday and applicants can register till 4 July. Students will be given a second chance to update their marks once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces its results."

Speaking about the cut-off date, the official said that DU is still not sure of when CBSE Class 12 board exam 2020 results will be declared. "As per the tentative plans, students will get about 10 days to enter their marks following CBSE results. The first cut-off will be released a week later," the official told the daily.

CBSE has rescheduled its pending Class 12 exam 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exams will now be held between 1 to 15 July.

A report by The Times of India said that Delhi University admission 2020 registration portal will go live around 5 pm on Saturday. The criteria and conditions for admission will be more or less the same as last year.

Admission in the University of Delhi takes place in two ways - entrance-exam based and merit-list based.

The entrance exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the information regarding the NTA DU Entrance Examination 2020 is expected to release soon on the websites - du.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

For merit-based admission, the Delhi University this year will be releasing five qualification cutoffs.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a Delhi University official said that this time there will be no admission in ECA (extra-curricular activities) quota except for NCC and NSS. The admission for these applicants will be based on certificates and no trials will be held.

Also, for sports quota, the admission will be granted on the basis of certificates.

The Indian Express reported that the entire process of Delhi University admission 2020 will be held online and in a 'contact' less manner.

Admission to over 64,000 seats will be done on the basis of merit or marks score in class 12, some of the admissions will be done through entrance exam or DUET.