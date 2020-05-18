CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2020: Schedule released for pending papers, download at cbse.nic.in

The dates for the remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations have been announced on Monday. As per the latest notification, the exams will be held between 1 July and 15 July.

CBSE was unable to hold exams for Class 10 and Class 12 due to novel the coronavirus and the lockdown to stop the spread of the disease.

In Northeast Delhi, exams for English (elective and core), Physics, Accountancy, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, History, Biology and Political Science will be conducted too. The exams were postponed due to violence in February.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all candidates have been asked to carry hand sanitizers and cover their nose and mouth with mask or a cloth. Students have been advised to maintain social distancing at the examination center.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the pending board exams from July 1 to July 15. This was announced last week, however, the detailed schedule was released today by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

The students from north-east Delhi will appear in these papers- Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Comm, English Language and Literature, Science, Social Science.

All exams will be conducted from 10.30 am till 1.30 pm

CBSE Class 10 Board Examination dates 2020

Social Science - 1 July

Science - Theory and Science without practical - 2 July

Hindi Course A and Course B - 10 July

English Communicative and English Language and Literature - 15 July.

CBSE Class 12 Board Examination dates 2020

Home Science - 1 July

Hindi Elective and Hindi Core - 2 July

Physics - 3 July (North East Delhi)

Accountancy - 4 July (North East Delhi)

Chemistry - 6 July (North East Delhi)

Informatics practical (new and old), Computer science (new and old), Information Technology - 7 July

English Elective (N and C) and English Core - 8 July (North East Delhi)

Business Studies - 9 July

Biotechnology - 10 July

Geography - 11 July

Sociology - 13 July

Political Science - 14 July (North East Delhi)

Mathematics, Economics, History, Biology - 15 July (North East Delhi)

The dates were earlier scheduled to be announced on Saturday, 16 May but the government later decided to postpone it for Monday.

Last month, CBSE had decided to promote all the students of classes 1 to 8 without exams. Students in classes 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments.

