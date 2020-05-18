CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2020: Schedule released for pending papers, download at cbse.nic.in
The dates for the remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations have been announced on Monday. As per the latest notification, the exams will be held between 1 July and 15 July.
CBSE was unable to hold exams for Class 10 and Class 12 due to novel the coronavirus and the lockdown to stop the spread of the disease.
In Northeast Delhi, exams for English (elective and core), Physics, Accountancy, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, History, Biology and Political Science will be conducted too. The exams were postponed due to violence in February.
JUST IN: CBSE releases revised datesheet for remaining Class 12 exams @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/rFXjxotriZ
— Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) May 18, 2020
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all candidates have been asked to carry hand sanitizers and cover their nose and mouth with mask or a cloth. Students have been advised to maintain social distancing at the examination center.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the pending board exams from July 1 to July 15. This was announced last week, however, the detailed schedule was released today by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Dear students of class 12th of #CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams.
All the best 👍#StaySafe #StudyWell@HRDMinistry @mygovindia@cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/2ug6Dw8ugA
— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 18, 2020
The students from north-east Delhi will appear in these papers- Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Comm, English Language and Literature, Science, Social Science.
Dear students of class 12th of #CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams.
All the best 👍#StaySafe #StudyWell@HRDMinistry @mygovindia@cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/2ug6Dw8ugA
— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 18, 2020
All exams will be conducted from 10.30 am till 1.30 pm
CBSE Class 10 Board Examination dates 2020
Social Science - 1 July
Science - Theory and Science without practical - 2 July
Hindi Course A and Course B - 10 July
English Communicative and English Language and Literature - 15 July.
CBSE Class 12 Board Examination dates 2020
Home Science - 1 July
Hindi Elective and Hindi Core - 2 July
Physics - 3 July (North East Delhi)
Accountancy - 4 July (North East Delhi)
Chemistry - 6 July (North East Delhi)
Informatics practical (new and old), Computer science (new and old), Information Technology - 7 July
English Elective (N and C) and English Core - 8 July (North East Delhi)
Business Studies - 9 July
Biotechnology - 10 July
Geography - 11 July
Sociology - 13 July
Political Science - 14 July (North East Delhi)
Mathematics, Economics, History, Biology - 15 July (North East Delhi)
The dates were earlier scheduled to be announced on Saturday, 16 May but the government later decided to postpone it for Monday.
Last month, CBSE had decided to promote all the students of classes 1 to 8 without exams. Students in classes 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments.
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 14:44:15 IST
Tags : CBSE, CBSE Board Exam, Cbse Class 10 Date Sheet, CBSE Class 12, Cbse Class 12 Date Sheet 2020, CBSE Date Sheet, Cbse Date Sheet 2020, Cbse Date Sheet 2020 Cbse.Nic.In, Cbse Date Sheet 2020 Class 10, Cbse Date Sheet 2020 Class 12, Cbse Date Sheet 2020 Class 12 Commerce, CBSE Exam, CBSE Exam Date, Cbse Exam Date 2020, Cbse Exam Date 2020 Class 10, Cbse Exam Date 2020 Class 12, Cbse News, Cbse Time Table 2020, CBSE Updates, Cbse.Nic.In, Cbse.Nic.In 2020, Central Board Of Secondary Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Trending
-
World Hypertension Day 2020: Eight uncommon causes of high blood pressure
-
World Hypertension Day 2020: The truth about salt and hypertension
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 15: Global death toll crosses 300,000, Italy to allow movement, Japan eases restrictions
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 15: Cases cross 80,000, call for a tobacco ban, PM-CARES Fund for vaccine development
-
Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 14: Russia sees decline in cases, UK approves Roche antibody test, Wuhan’s 10-day target
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Piyush Goyal accuses Bengal govt of not giving permission for enough special trains to bring stranded people home