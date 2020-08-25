DTE Maharashtra admission 2020: Online registration process for diploma courses ends today; check dtemaharashtra.gov.in

According to the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, the provisional merit list for admission would be released on 28 August

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will end the admission process for diploma courses for candidates who have passed HSC or Class 12 today (Tuesday, 25 August).

Applicants can register for the DTE Maharashtra post on the official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The registration process had started on 10 August.

The provisional merit list will be released on 28 August. Students can raise their objections on the list (if any) from 29 to 31 August. The final merit list for admission will be declared on 2 September, reported Hindustan Times.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology can apply for admission to first-year post-HSC diploma technical courses in Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT), and Surface Coating Technology.

They will have to fill the form and submit the documents online or can fill the form and choose to visit the Facilitation Centre for physical scrutiny mode.

Applicants belonging to the general category from Maharashtra, outside Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh migrant will have to pay the fee of Rs 400. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 300.

The last date for document verification for those applying for admission is Tuesday.

This year the entire admission process is being conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To fill the online application form, candidates will have to upload required certificates, photograph, signature and other documents. They will also have to pay the application fee online.