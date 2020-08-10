DTE Maharashtra admissions 2020: Apply online for diploma courses at dtemaharashtra.gov.in by 25 August

The physical verification of documents will be held between 11 and 25 August and a provisional merit list will be out on 28 August

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has started the online application process for admission to diploma courses for candidates who have passed SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12). Candidates can apply by registering themselves at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The last date to apply is 25 August.

According to a report by The Indian Express, candidates who have cleared Class 12 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology can apply for admission to first-year post-HSC diploma technical courses in Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT), and Surface Coating Technology.

They can fill the form and submit the documents online or can also fill the form and chose to visit the Facilitation Centre (FC) for physical scrutiny mode. The list of FCs can be found here.

The physical verification will be held between 11 and 25 August.

The report said that a provisional merit list will be out on 28 August. Status of acceptance or rejection of grievance raised by candidates can be checked from 29 to 31 August. The final merit list will be out on 2 September.

A report by The Times of India says that if no error is found in the document of the application form, the status of verification and confirmation will be available as a receipt cum acknowledgment letter.

If there are any errors, details of those will be intimated to applicants by giving them back the application for rectification. Applicants will have to edit the reverted form and re-submit for scrutiny online through their login.

As per a report by Times Now, candidates belonging to the general category from Maharashtra, outside Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Migrant will have to pay the application fee of Rs 400. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 300 along with their application.

Here's the direct link for DTE Maharashtra SSC Diploma Admission 2020-2021.

Click here for the direct link for DTE Maharashtra HSC Diploma Admission 2020-2021.