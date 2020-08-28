DTE Maharashtra admission 2020: Deadline to apply for engineering diploma courses extended till 4 Sept

The provisional merit list will be released on 7 September. Candidates can submit grievance, if any, between 8 and 10 September

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended the last date of the admission process to diploma courses till 4 September. Candidates who have passed HSC (Class 12) can register themselves at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the provisional merit list will be released on 7 September. Candidates can submit grievance, if any, between 8 and 10 September.

The final merit lists will be displayed on 12 September.

Earlier, the deadline to apply was till 25 August and a provisional merit list was to be released on 28 August. The final merit list was expected to be released on 2 September.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted DTE director Abhay Wagh saying that the decision to extend the deadline was taken as candidates who had applied for admission got their school leaving certificate and other documents later. Therefore, it became an issue for the reserved seats in the admission process.

Wagh added that applicants also did not have proper documents for admissions in open quota.

Candidates who have passed their Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology can apply for admission to first-year post-HSC diploma technical courses in Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT), and Surface Coating Technology.

The forms can be filled and submitted along with documents online or candidates can visit the Facilitation Centre (FC) for physical scrutiny mode.

Applicants belonging to the general category, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Migrants will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 400. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 300 along with their application.

Here's the direct link for DTE Maharashtra HSC Diploma Admission 2020-2021 - https://posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/StaticPages/HomePage