DSSSB releases hall tickets for Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant Second Tier Skill Test/PET; check direct link

The hall tickets for the Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant Second Tier Skill Test/PET have been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Candidates can visit the Board’s website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in to download the admit card.

The Skill Test for Personal Assistant will be held from 24 April to 18 May, while the exam for Junior Clerk will be conducted from 18 May to 5 June.

Steps to download DSSSB Second Tier Skill Test/PET:

• Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

• Select the link for Post Code 13/20 and 17/21

• Select the link for Second Tier PET/Skill Test that is given on the page

• Enter your DSSSB Tier 1 roll number, select post and click on 'generate' button

• The DSSSB admit card will appear on your screen

• Take a printout of the DSSSB hall ticket and save it for future use

Check direct link for DSSSB Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant Skill Test admit card here.

A total of 840 candidates were shortlisted for the Personal Assistant Skill Test, according to the DSSSB’s official notification. The selection was done on the basis of the marks obtained by the applicants in the Board’s Tier-1 exam, held in November last year. A total of 10,948 applicants had appeared for the Tier 1 Personal Assistant exam. View the DSSSB notification here.

For the post of Junior Clerk, 51,268 candidates had appeared for the written exam, out of which 2,114 were shortlisted. The minimum marks for qualifying the exam was 40 percent for Unreserved applicants, 35 percent for OBC and 30 percent for SC/ST/PH category candidates. View the official notice here.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 84 Personal Assistant and 254 Junior Clerk vacancies. The DSSSB had earlier released the cut-off marks for both the vacancies as well.

For more details related to the Second Tier Skill Test/PET, applicants need to visit the DSSSB’s official website.

