DSSSB JE recruitment 2022: Applications open at dsssbonline.nic.in; check deadline, other details here

The recruitment drive is being carried out for a total of 691 posts, which includes 116 vacancies for the post of JE (Electrical) and 575 for JE (Civil)

The recruitment process for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) / Section Officer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) / Section Officer (Electrical) has been started by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) today, 10 January. Interested applicants can apply for the posts at the official website at https://dsssbonline.nic.in/

The recruitment drive is being carried out for a total of 691 posts, which includes 116 vacancies for the post of JE (Electrical) and 575 for JE (Civil). The applications for both the positions can be submitted till 11:59 pm on 9 February.

Step to apply for the DSSSB recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://dsssbonline.nic.in/

― Click on the link for new registration and fill in the required details

― Login to the DSSSB portal and apply for the JE post

― Fill in the JE 2022 recruitment application and make the fee payment

― Submit the DSSSB JE application and save a copy for future use

The application fee for the candidates is Rs 100, according to the DSSSB notification. Women candidates and those belonging to the Ex-servicemen, PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from the application fee.

Candidates should be careful while filling up their form details, as the DSSSB will not entertain any requests for modification in the JE application data. The applications need to be submitted to the DSSSB through online mode only.

The age of the applicants should be between 18 and 30 years for the post of JE (Civil) and 18 and 27 years for the post of JE (Electrical).

The detailed educational qualifications to be eligible for both the posts can be found in the official notification.

Check the notification for JE (Civil) here.

Check the notification for JE (Electrical) here.

The recruitment will be done on the basis of Tier-I and Tier-II exams. The dates for the examinations will be communicated by the Board at a later date.

For more details regarding the DSSSB recruitment 2022, applicants are requested to regularly visit the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.