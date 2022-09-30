Drunk murder convict caught partying with prostitute at hospital in 'dry' Bihar
The incident came to light after a senior police official got to know that the prisoners ward of Sadar Hospital turns into a party spot at night where jail inmates are served liquor
Hajipur: In yet another shocking incident raising concerns over the law and order situation in Bihar, a murder convict was caught partying with a prostitute at the Sadar Hospital here, according to reports.
The incident came to light after a senior police official got to know that the “prisoners ward of Sadar Hospital turns into a party spot at night where they are served liquor,” reports said.
हाजीपुर में कैदी वार्ड में सेक्स रैकेट का खुलासा, सजायाफ्ता कैदी मना रहा था रंगरेलियां | pic.twitter.com/N3FS7N3mZh
— News18 Bihar (@News18Bihar) September 29, 2022
Soon after, a raid was conducted wherein police inmates at the prisoners ward were found missing. After an investigation was done, a murder convict was caught with a prostitute and liquor in an AC room of the anti-addiction centre of the hospital, a media report stated.
“A convicted prisoner admitted to Sadar hospital went missing from the hospital ward and was found with a woman in another room. Five people including the prisoner, the woman and hospital staff and security guards arrested,” ANI quoted Civil Surgeon Dr Amarendra Narayan Sai as saying.
Police is further investigating the matter.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Amit Shah to visit Bihar today, his first since BJP abruptly lost power in August
The loss of power, in the third week of August, came as a rude shock for the party which had, less than a month earlier, held with much fanfare a two-day conclave in Patna -- attended by Shah and BJP president JP Nadda
Bihar NEET PG 2022: Merit list out, check steps to download rank card
The seat allotment will happen on merit-cum-choice basis. It is to be noted that the provisional seat allotment order will be released on the Board's website on 8 October
‘Did he come to scare anyone?’ Tejashwi’s sharp swipe at Amit Shah’s Bihar visit
Lashing out at Shah, the RJD leader said that though he is the Union home minister, it did not seem so to the people of Bihar. It appeared that he may have arrived in the state to scare political opponents, Yadav suggested