Drunk murder convict caught partying with prostitute at hospital in 'dry' Bihar

Hajipur: In yet another shocking incident raising concerns over the law and order situation in Bihar, a murder convict was caught partying with a prostitute at the Sadar Hospital here, according to reports.

The incident came to light after a senior police official got to know that the “prisoners ward of Sadar Hospital turns into a party spot at night where they are served liquor,” reports said.

Soon after, a raid was conducted wherein police inmates at the prisoners ward were found missing. After an investigation was done, a murder convict was caught with a prostitute and liquor in an AC room of the anti-addiction centre of the hospital, a media report stated.

“A convicted prisoner admitted to Sadar hospital went missing from the hospital ward and was found with a woman in another room. Five people including the prisoner, the woman and hospital staff and security guards arrested,” ANI quoted Civil Surgeon Dr Amarendra Narayan Sai as saying.

Police is further investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

