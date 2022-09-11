Drug-addict engineering student stalks medical student; kidnaps, kills her kid brother after parents object

Manthan Kiran Bhosle (20) not just allegedly kidnapped Aditya, who lived in the same society, but also killed him since Bhosale used to stalk Aditya’s elder sister, a medical student, and the Ogale’s had objected to it

Pune: One-sided love and blinding drug addiction of a wayward engineering student is the reason 7-year-old Aditya Ogale, a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra, is no more.

Manthan Kiran Bhosle (20), a resident of Masulkar colony and an engineering student, not just allegedly kidnapped Aditya, who lived in the same society, but also killed him since Bhosale used to stalk Aditya’s elder sister, a medical student, and the Ogale’s had objected to it.

The 20-year-old engineering student allegedly perpetrated the crime with the help of another accomplice.

Aditya was kidnapped on Thursday when he stepped out to play with his friends in the housing colony’s compound in the evening. His parents started searching for him, but when he did not turn up till 8pm father Gajanana Ogale approached the Pimpri police station and lodged a missing person’s complaint.

Late at night Gajanana Ogale who runs a construction business received a Whatsapp message demanding a ransom of ₹20 crore for the boy’s safe return. Ogale promptly informed the police and expressed his suspicion about Manthan’s involvement behind the incident due to the on-going tiff.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ipper said Manthan was addicted to drugs and created ruckus in the society.

“Recently, Ogale had also called a meeting of housing society members to discuss Bhosle’s behaviour, and reportedly told the residents, including Bhosale’s parents, about his addiction,” Ipper said.

“Bhosle felt that Ogale humiliated him in front of his parents as well as other housing society members and decided to teach him a lesson. He prepared and executed a plan [to kidnap Ogale’s son],” Satish Nandurkar Police, inspector at crime branch said.

Police officials also said that Bhosle was allegedly stalking the young boy’s sister, who is a medical student. This had led to heated arguments between the accused and Ogale in the past.

However, Manthan Bhosle was not questioned until Friday night when Aditya Ogale’s body recovered from the terrace of a building in MIDC Bhosari.

Police team during this time, tracked the mobile and its IP address which eventually led to Bhosale’s capture. During interrogation, the youth reportedly confessed to the boy’s murder, the police said.

He also told police that the text message was sent to misguide the investigation and buy more time for him to perpetrate the murder of the minor boy.

Police officials said they acted on the Ogale’s input following which they had deployed policemen in civil dress around the housing society to track Bhosale’s movement, however they could not trace the missing boy until he was murdered, some 29 hours after he went missing.

During the investigation, it was found that Bhosale used the mobile phone of an some unknown person to send the ransom message to Ogale.

“From day one we were tracking each and every movement of prime accused Bhosale. We have deployed our cops in the area in civil uniform. After the confirmation from technical analysis team and cops in civil uniform we have decided to arrest him,” Ankush Shinde, Police Commissioner of the Pimpri Chinchwad city said.

(With inputs from agencies)

